Crime Watch: Black heifer missing in Milam County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a black Angus/Jersey cross heifer missing from a property off Hartman Lane in Milano. The two-year-old heifer weighs approximately 700 pounds and has a pink ear tag in each ear with “Bessie” on one and “Julio Martinez” with a number and address on the other. She has no brands or markings and was last seen June 7. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.