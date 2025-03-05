Crime watch: Black heifer missing in Crosby County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports a black heifer missing from a property near County Road 118 and County Road 161, northeast of Cone. The 18-month-old heifer has a yellow ear tag with No. 62 and swallow fork notch, both in her right ear. She was last seen Feb. 28. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.