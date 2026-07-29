Crime watch: Red cow missing in Coleman County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a red cow missing from a property near Lake O.H. Ivie. The cow is branded with a connected “P” over “Y” on the right hip. The cow was last seen July 13. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.













