Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in wise County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property off County Road 1990 near Chico. The bull weighs approximately 900 pounds and has no brands or ear notches. He was last seen July 11. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.













