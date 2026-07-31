TSCRA applauds call to reform Texas transmission line process

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 31, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Stephen Diebel today issued the following statement after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Chairman Charles Schwertner called on the Public Utility Commission to deny the current certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) applications and allow the Texas Legislature to reform the process before other transmission projects advance:

“We applaud Chairman Schwertner’s leadership and his recognition that Texas can meet its growing energy demands while also ensuring landowners receive the transparency, notice and due process they deserve.

Private property rights are the foundation upon which our country and state were built on and TSCRA is committed to ensuring they are upheld and strengthened. We will continue work to address these issues so that landowners are partners in the process, not an afterthought.”

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