Crime watch: Black heifer missing in Blanco County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black heifer missing from a pasture off Old Spicewood Road near Cypress Mill. She weighs 800-900 pounds, has a “wine glass” brand on her left hip and a white ear tag with No. 1 in her left ear. She was last accounted for March 15. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.