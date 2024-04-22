Crime Watch: Black Brangus bull missing in Crockett

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a black Brangus bull missing off Hwy 21 East in Crockett. The 2-year-old bull has an EID tag, white ear tag with herd No. 415 and a “Rafter C” brand. He was last seen April 17. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.