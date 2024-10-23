Crime Watch: Black Angus heifer missing in Llano County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus heifer missing from a property eight miles north of Llano. The heifer weighs approximately 900 pounds and has a underbit notch on her left ear. She is branded with a “3” on her right hip and a “Rocking upside down J” on her left upper thigh. She was last seen Sept. 27. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

