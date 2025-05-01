Crime watch: Black Angus cows missing in Irion County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports five black Angus cow-calf pairs missing from a property off County Road 1884 in Lowake. The cows have “LE” branded on their left side and were last accounted for August 2024. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

