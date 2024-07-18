Crime Watch: Black Angus cow missing in Hubbard

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports a black Angus cow missing from a pasture located near Northwest County Road 3220 and 3230 on the Hill and Navarro County line. The 4-year-old cow weighs approximately 1,500 pounds with a “Rocking JW” and “40” freeze branded on her left hip. She has two purple ear tags with No. 181 in the left ear and No. 76 in the right ear. The cow was last seen July 6. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
