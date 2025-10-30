Crime watch: Black Angus cow missing in DeWitt and Lavaca counties

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black Angus cow missing from a property at the corner of County Road 329A and Dagg Road in . The cow has a “H over bar over M” branded on her left hip and a split left ear. She was last seen in the middle of September 2025. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

