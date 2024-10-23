Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus cow-calf pair missing from a property near Comfort. The cow has a green ear tag in her left ear and a double underbit notches on her right ear. They were last seen Aug. 20. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Black Angus cow-calf pair missing in Kendall county
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Black Angus cow-calf pair missing in Kendall county
Crime Watch: Black Angus heifer missing in Llano County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Black Angus heifer missing in Llano County
Gonzales County man arrested for theft of two cow-calf pairs following a Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Investigation
FORT WORTH, Texas (October 21, 2024) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special …
Continue Reading about Gonzales County man arrested for theft of two cow-calf pairs following a Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Investigation