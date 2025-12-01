Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Parker County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property off New Hope Road in Azle. The 3-year-old bull weighs approximately 1,400 pounds and has no brand or markings. He was last seen Nov. 28. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



