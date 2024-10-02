Crime Watch: Black Angus bull missing in Northern Gillespie County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a pasture off Waserfal Road near Cherry Spring. The bull has either a “lazy T regular E” or “crazy T regular E” branded on his left hip and either a “B401” or “B501” branded below. He was last seen July 2024. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
