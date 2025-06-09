Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Lavaca County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a pasture off County Road 240 in Hallettsville. The bull has an ear tag with the owner’s name and phone number, and he is branded with a “bar R bar” on his left hip and a “3” on his left shoulder. He was last seen April 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.