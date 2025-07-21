Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Goliad County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property off Prescott Road in Goliad. The bull has a yellow ear tag with “JACK” printed on it. He was discovered missing July 9. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
