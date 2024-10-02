Crime Watch: Black Angus bull missing in Central Gillespie County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a 6-year-old black Angus bull missing from a property off River Road in Fredericksburg. The bull has a hole in his left ear from a missing ear tag and a left-side partial horn. He was last seen Sept. 14. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

