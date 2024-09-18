Crime Watch: Beefmaster bull missing in Lavaca County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a red Beefmaster bull missing from a pasture off CR 146 in Sublime. The bull is branded with a “K” on his left hip and a “2” on his left side. He has an ear tag in both ears with the owner’s phone number. The bull was last seen Sept. 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.