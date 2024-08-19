Crime Watch: Beefmaster bull missing in Brown County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a red Beefmaster bull missing from a property off County Road 211 near Brookesmith. The bull is branded with a “Hat B” on his left hip. He was last seen three months ago. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.