Update: ATV located

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast Texas, reports a lime green and black 2021 Can-Am XMR 1000 ATV stolen in Titus County from the 1000 block of Titus County Road 4000. The VIN number is 3JBUWAX47MK001355. It was last seen Dec. 30, 2022. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.