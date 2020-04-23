Crime Watch: ATV stolen in Northeast Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports the theft of an ATV from a property in Nowata County. Sometime on or after April 13 a thief or thieves entered the rural property on Highway 28 north of County Road 25 in Nowata to steal a red Honda Rancher ATV with electric shift, serial number 1HFTE354274. At the time of the theft the ATV had a barbed wire spooler attached. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333. 

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

