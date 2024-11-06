Crime Watch: ATV stolen in McLennan County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports a yellow, 2019 Honda TRX ATV stolen from a property off Oglesby Road in McGregor. The VIN No. is 1HFTE4439K4502839. The ATV was stolen between Oct. 8-9. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





