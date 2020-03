Crime Watch: ATV stolen in Austin County

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 on the Gulf Coast, reports the theft of an ATV from a property three miles south of Bellville in Austin County. Sometime after Feb. 29 a thief or thieves removed a chain from a metal gate to steal a 1998 Kawasaki ATV, serial no. #JKAVFKA12WB519226. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209.