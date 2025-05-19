Crime watch: Attempted cattle theft in Gregg County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports an attempted cattle theft off FM 2011 West in Longview. The unknown person(s) forced open two sets of locked ranch gates, where yearlings had been on feed and just released from working pens. The incident occurred between May 4-5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
