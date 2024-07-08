Crime Watch: Angus steer missing in Hidalgo County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports a black Angus steer missing from a property off FM 3250 in Hidalgo County. The steer has a Texas validation ear tag. He was last seen July 4. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.