Crime Watch: Angus cross bull missing in Borden County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Beggs, District 17 in West Texas, reports a black Angus cross bull missing in Borden County. The bull weighs approximately 2,000 pounds and has a “reverse lazy S” over “reverse S” branded on the left hip. He was last seen Sept. 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Beggs at 432-788-1884 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.