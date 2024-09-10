Crime Watch: Angus Cow missing in Mason County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus cow missing from a pasture off Union Road near Art. The cow has an orange ear tag with No. 85 in her left ear and a “Bar S” branded on her left hip. She was last seen in May. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.