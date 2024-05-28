Crime Watch: Angus cow missing in Limestone County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a black Angus cow missing off FM 1245 West in Groesbeck. The cow weighs approximately 900 pounds and is branded with “spur on lh.” She was last seen April 13. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
