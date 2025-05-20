Crime watch: Angus cow-calf pair missing in Schleicher County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a black Angus cow-calf pair missing from a pasture north of Eldorado. The cow has a blue ear tag with No. 30, a left ear notch at the tip and a brand on her left shoulder. The pair go out through a hole in the fence. They were last seen February 2025. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.