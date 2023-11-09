Crime Watch: Angus bull missing near the Howard and Mitchell County line

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Beggs, District 17 in West Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing near the Howard and Mitchell County line. The bull weighs approximately 2,000 pounds and has a “T over diamond” branded on the left hip. The bull was last seen Oct. 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Beggs at 432-788-1884 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.