Crime Watch: Angus bull missing in Victoria County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property in Victoria. The bull is approximately 5 years old and has a “N” over “F” connected brand on its left hip. The bull was last seen Sept. 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.