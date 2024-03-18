Crime Watch: Angus bull missing in Schleicher County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing in Schleicher County. The five-year-old bull has a red ear tag with No. PF 1972 and branded with “MA” connected on the left hip. He was last seen Jan. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.