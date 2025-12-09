Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a four-year-old black Angus bull missing from a property near Franklin off Winn Road. The bull has a “160” freeze brand on its left hip and “B Arrow” on its right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime watch: Angus bull missing in Robertson County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Angus bull missing in Robertson County
ESPN’s Marty Smith to headline 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo® in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (December 9, 2025) – ESPN reporter Marty Smith will headline the 2026 Cattle …
Continue Reading about ESPN’s Marty Smith to headline 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo® in Fort Worth
New TSCRA member benefit through Colonial Life
TSCRA Members Gain Access to Colonial Life Options Through Cattle Raisers Insurance and …
Continue Reading about New TSCRA member benefit through Colonial Life