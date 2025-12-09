Crime watch: Angus bull missing in Robertson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a four-year-old black Angus bull missing from a property near Franklin off Winn Road. The bull has a “160” freeze brand on its left hip and “B Arrow” on its right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



