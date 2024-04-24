Crime Watch: Angus bull missing in Llano County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a registered black Angus bull missing off State Hwy 71 in eastern Llano County. The yearling bull is branded with an “E over X ” on his left shoulder and a “J17” freshly branded on his left hip. He has a white tag in his left ear with No. 11, and 3343B tattooed on his lip. The bull was last seen April 4. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.