Crime watch: Angus Bull missing in Blanco County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property off Ranch Road 1320 in Johnson City. The 3-year-old bull has “0202” branded on his left hip and an orange ear tag in his right ear. He was last seen March 16. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

