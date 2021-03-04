Crime Watch: 35+ cattle stolen in East Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, report 30 to 35 cows, their offspring and two bulls missing from a property in Van Zandt County between Fruitvale and Canton. The cows are black with white and motley faces and the bulls are black. Two years of male and female offspring are black, black with white or motley faces, plus a few red. These cattle were last seen in December 2020. Some adults were branded on the left hip: Click or tap here to see the brand. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dickson at 903-586-8733 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.