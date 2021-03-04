Crime Watch: 35+ cattle stolen in East Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, report 30 to 35 cows, their offspring and two bulls missing from a property in Van Zandt County between Fruitvale and Canton. The cows are black with white and motley faces and the bulls are black. Two years of male and female offspring are black, black with white or motley faces, plus a few red. These cattle were last seen in December 2020. Some adults were branded on the left hip: Click or tap here to see the brand. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dickson at 903-586-8733 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775. 

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: