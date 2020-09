Crime watch: 1000 branded steers missing in East Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14, reports 1000 head of steers missing from a property near Donie in southern Freestone County. The steers have a bar Ak (-Ak) brand on the left hip and were last seen on Sept. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dickson at 903-586-8733.