Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports 12 head of crossbred cattle missing from a pasture off County 1299 near Center. The cows have a “LVI connected” branded on their right hip. They were last seen Feb 28. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Crime watch: 12 Crossbred cows missing in Shelby County
