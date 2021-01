Cows and calves stolen in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma

Ten black Angus cows and five calves were stolen on Monday from a ranch near Ada in Pontotoc County. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact TSCRA Special Ranger Derek Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775. Callers may remain anonymous.

