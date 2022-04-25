Cow-Calf Corner: Upcoming OQBN meetings on preparations for spring vaccinations

Jeff Robe, Oklahoma Quality Beef Network Coordinator

Spring branding is right around the corner, and now is the time to start planning ahead for calf vaccinations. The Oklahoma Quality Beef Network (OQBN) in conjunction with several Oklahoma State County Extension offices are offering Spring Calf Health Workshops. Some of the topics discussed will include vaccinating for VAC-45 programs, recent research looking at BRD vaccine type and timing of use, vaccine handling, and needle size and selection. Guest speakers from the animal health industry will also be on hand to discuss vaccine products. Programs will also include “Make and Take Vaccine Coolers” and Beef Quality Assurance training. Vaccine coolers are by RSVP only. Please contact your local County Extension Educator for more details about a specific meeting as some content varies.

Meeting Schedule:

May 5th – Noble County Spring Calf Health Workshop

Location: Noble County Fairgrounds

Time: 10:30am – 2:30pm (Lunch provided)

Contact: Chad Webb (580) 336-4621

Grady County Spring Calf Health Workshop

Location: Grady County Fairgrounds

Time: 4:00pm – 5:30pm

Contact: Allie Minor (405) 224-2216

May 9th – Washington County Spring Calf Health Workshop

Location: TBD

Time: 11:00am- 1pm (Lunch provided)

Contact: Kennedy McCall (918) 534-2216

May 12th – Pawnee County Spring Calf Health Workshop

Location: Pawnee County Fairgrounds, Women’s Building

Time: 11am-2pm (Lunch provided)

Contact: Rick Clovis (918) 762-2735

May 18th – Comanche/Tilman County Spring Calf Health Workshop

Location: Chattanooga Civic Center, Chattanooga, OK

Time: 11:30AM – 1:30PM (Lunch provided)

Contact: Trevor Vaughn (580) 355-1176 or Aaron Henson (580) 335-2515

May 19th – Kay County Spring Calf Health Workshop

Location: Southern Plains Livestock Market, 606 N. 29th St. Blackwell, OK 74631

Time: 10:30am – 1:30pm (Lunch provided)

Contact: Kay County Extension (580) 362-3194