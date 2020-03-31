COVID-19 spurs spike in meat and poultry production

U.S. meat and poultry production increased an estimated 10% during the week ending March 28, according to the Livestock Marketing Information Center (LMIC). Over the past four weeks, combined production of beef, pork, chicken and turkey was up 8.5% compared to the previous year. LMIC says that strong retail demand, and the resulting spike in processing margins, has incentivized processors and packers to ramp up production the last two weeks. –Read more at Drovers…