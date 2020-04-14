COVID-19: JBS Shutters Greeley Beef Plant, National closes Tama

Two of America’s largest beef packing companies have announced plant closings due to COVID-19. The two plants have a combined harvest capacity of 6,500 cattle per day. JBS USA announced Monday it will shutter its Greeley, Colo., beef facility through April 24 following an outbreak of COVID-19 among its 6,000 plant employees and the community. National Beef Packing Co. announced Saturday it will close its Tama, Iowa, facility until April 20. Read more at Drovers

covid19, Market News

