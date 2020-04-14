COVID-19: JBS Shutters Greeley Beef Plant, National closes Tama

Two of America’s largest beef packing companies have announced plant closings due to COVID-19. The two plants have a combined harvest capacity of 6,500 cattle per day. JBS USA announced Monday it will shutter its Greeley, Colo., beef facility through April 24 following an outbreak of COVID-19 among its 6,000 plant employees and the community. National Beef Packing Co. announced Saturday it will close its Tama, Iowa, facility until April 20. Read more at Drovers…