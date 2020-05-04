COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Applications now open to agriculture operations

The Small Business Administration is now taking applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans for agriculture operations. At this time, only agricultural business applications will be accepted due to limitations in funding availability and the unprecedented submission of applications already received. Applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more about eligibility and apply, click here. For agricultural businesses that submitted an EIDL application through the streamlined application portal prior to the legislative change, SBA will process these applications without the need for re-applying. Eligible agricultural businesses may apply for the loan advance here.