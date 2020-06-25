COVID-19 considerations for animal activities at fairs, shows and other events

The Centers for Disease Control has released information regarding the unique challenges of remaining COVID-19 safe at a fair, show or other event involving people and animals. Some animals have been reported to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 worldwide, including pet cats and dogs in the U.S. To date, there have been no reports of horses, cows, pigs, chickens, or ducks testing positive for SARS-COV-2. However, fair and agricultural show organizers and attendees should consider the potential for COVID-19 to spread from person to person, person to animal, and possibly from animal to animal. The risk of animal-to-person spread is considered low. However, it appears that people can spread the virus to animals in some situations, usually during close contact. Event organizers should take precautions to minimize transmission of all zoonotic diseases between people and animals. Read more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus…