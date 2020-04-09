COVID-19 and production sales: Which ones are postponed or now online?

Between the deadline and the time April issue of The Cattleman magazine went to print, the world changed dramatically. Full calendars were suddenly cleared — indefinitely. But in the agricultural industry, the show (or in this case, sale) must go on, even if it may look a little different.

As a service to our members and advertisers, we have compiled a list of production sales that have been postponed, canceled or will now be available online. The following is current as of April 8:

Johnson Cattle Marketing W4 Spring Production Sale, to be held April 17, will also be available via Superior Livestock Auction.

Briggs Ranches Super American Sale, to be held April 18, will also be available on dvauction.com.

Doguet’s Diamond D Ranch Where Performance Meets Style Sale, to be held April 18, will also be available on dvauction.com.

American Black Hereford Association’s Southern Classic Sale, to be held April 18, will also be available on liveauction.tv.

Cavender Ranches Commercial Female Sale has been canceled. Cattle are for sale private treaty.

Muleshoe Ranch Range Ready Sale will now be held April 25.

Johnson Cattle Marketing Heart of Texas Special Replacement Female Sale has been postponed to May 16.

Outfront Cattle Service Sale of Excellence is postponed until June. Stay tuned for more details.

Stay healthy out there, and please reach out if we can help you.

-Katrina

Katrina Huffstutler is the executive director of communications for Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.