Colorado man arrested on livestock theft charges following TSCRA investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 20, 2026) — A Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers investigation has resulted in the arrest of Edward A. Schwartz, 49, of Sanford, Colorado, on livestock theft charges connected to the purchase of a registered Quarter Horse.

The investigation began in January 2026 after TSCRA Special Ranger Bo Fox received a report from a Hopkins County resident alleging Schwartz failed to pay for a 2024 American Quarter Horse Association palomino stallion purchased Nov. 29, 2025, for $8,000.

Authorities allege Schwartz took possession of the horse and provided two checks totaling $8,000, both of which were later returned for insufficient funds. Despite receiving a formal demand letter, Schwartz allegedly failed to remit payment or return the horse.

The case was presented to the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and a Hopkins County grand jury returned an indictment May 1 for theft of livestock, a second-degree felony enhanced because the victim was older than 65. A capias warrant was subsequently issued with a $50,000 bond.

Schwartz was arrested May 17 by the Wagner Police Department in Wagner, South Dakota. He is currently being held at the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition to Texas.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers would like to thank the Hopkins County District Attorney’s Office, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Wagner Police Department, South Dakota Brand Board and Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.