Crime watch: John Deere tractor stolen in Kiowa County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Lynn Mays, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a 2007 John Deere 8130 tractor missing from a property near County Road N 2300 in Kiowa County, Oklahoma, northeast of Cooperton. The tractor has PIN No. RW8130PO40703 and is described as having a cracked hood on the right side. The tractor was last seen the evening of May 17 and was discovered missing on the morning of May 18. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Mays at 806-683-8320 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



