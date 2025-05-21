Clay McKinney named interim executive director of law enforcement, brand and inspection services

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 21, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced that Clay McKinney has been named interim executive director of law enforcement, brand and inspection services.

In this role, McKinney oversees daily operations for the association’s Special Rangers and brand inspectors across Texas and Oklahoma. Special Rangers are law enforcement officials fully commissioned through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and specialize in livestock theft and agricultural crimes. The department also oversees market inspectors who collect brands and other identifying marks on millions of cattle sold annually at nearly 100 Texas livestock markets.

Prior to accepting the interim title, McKinney served as the District 18 Special Ranger, a position he has held since 2018. He will continue to serve cattle raisers in the Trans-Pecos region in his interim capacity.

Before joining Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, McKinney worked as an investigator for the 143rd District Attorney’s Office, a narcotics investigator for the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, and served more than 20 years as chief of police for the Pecos Police Department.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is currently accepting applications for the permanent role. McKinney will continue in the interim capacity throughout the selection process.

