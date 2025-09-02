Clay McKinney named executive director of law enforcement, brand & inspection services at TSCRA  

FORT WORTH, Texas (September 2, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today announced the appointment of Clay McKinney as executive director of law enforcement, brand and inspection services. McKinney has been serving in this role on an interim basis since earlier this year and assumes the permanent position effective immediately.

In his role, McKinney will oversee daily operations for the association’s Special Rangers and brand inspectors across Texas and Oklahoma. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are law enforcement officers commissioned through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and specialize in investigating livestock theft and agricultural crimes. The department also manages market inspectors who document brands and other identifying marks on millions of cattle sold annually at nearly 100 Texas livestock markets.

“Law enforcement services are core to the mission of our association, and Clay is the right person to carry that forward,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Skaggs. “He has provided great leadership during his interim tenure, and we respect the experience, integrity, and commitment he brings to this role.”

McKinney has served Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association as a Special Ranger for District 18 since 2018, covering the Trans-Pecos region of Texas. Before joining the association, he served as an investigator for the 143rd District Attorney’s Office, a narcotics investigator for the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, and spent more than 20 years as chief of police for the Pecos Police Department.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, established in 1877, is the largest livestock association in Texas and one of the oldest in the nation. The association provides law enforcement, advocacy, educational programs, and member services to more than 28,000 cattle raisers and landowners across the Southwest.