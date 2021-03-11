Choosing sustainability over steak? Think again

Despite misperceptions about beef—and there are many—it would be hard to create a more sustainable, nutrient-rich, and naturally delicious meal than a sizzling steak alongside a bounty of garlicky roasted vegetables. For years, Americans were warned to stave off beef in order to avoid heart disease. But that’s old news. With more than 20 gold standard clinical studies showing that beef consumption actually supports heart health, including lowering cholesterol and blood pressure, it’s time to finally put this myth to rest. Click or tap here to read the full article at Mpls St Paul Magazine

The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

